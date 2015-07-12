Oregon high school coach honored with statue - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon high school coach honored with statue

Posted: Updated:
Oregon high school football coach honored Oregon high school football coach honored
PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) -

A Oregon high school coach who has won more than 300 games was honored with a statue in Pendleton.

The Pendleton Linebackers' Club unveiled the eight foot bronze statue of Don Requa on Saturday night in Brownsfield Park.

Requa coached at Pendleton High School with 24 intermountain conference championships, 25 Oregon State playoff appearances and 43 conference wins in a row.

Former students said that he was a great mentor and motivator.

Nationally renowned bronze sculptor, Rip Caswell made the statue. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.