Oregon high school coach honored with statue

A Oregon high school coach who has won more than 300 games was honored with a statue in Pendleton.

The Pendleton Linebackers' Club unveiled the eight foot bronze statue of Don Requa on Saturday night in Brownsfield Park.

Requa coached at Pendleton High School with 24 intermountain conference championships, 25 Oregon State playoff appearances and 43 conference wins in a row.

Former students said that he was a great mentor and motivator.

Nationally renowned bronze sculptor, Rip Caswell made the statue.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

