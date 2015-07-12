108-year-old woman throws out first pitch at Mariners game

At 108 years young, a Washington woman became the oldest person to ever throw out the first pitch before a Major League Baseball game.

Evelyn Jones of Woodinville, WA, celebrated her 108th birthday by tossing the ceremonial pitch to Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez before the Mariners faced the Angels at Safeco Field on Saturday.

The website for the Mariners said Jones was 7 years old when Babe Ruth made his major league debut.

Jones wore a Mariners jersey with the number 108 on the back when she made the short left-handed throw.

The team said Jones is an avid Mariners fan who watches every game.

She was assisted onto the field by her 84-year-old daughter and two of her grandchildren. In all, she has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Mobile users can watch the video at this link.

