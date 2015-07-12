Police follow scrape marks to stolen 'Buns on the Run' trailer

The person who stole a trailer from Portland business Buns on the Run left behind a pretty big clue: scrape marks on the pavement leading right to it.

Police responded to the 300 block of Southeast 91st Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the report of a stolen trailer.

The utility trailer had been secured by the owners, police said, but the thief managed to drag it nearly a mile. It was found by following the scrape marks on the ground to the 8800 block of Northeast Holladay Street.

Police said a suspect ran away from the scene and remains on the loose. He is described as a white man, 6' tall and 170 pounds. He was dressed in plaid knee-length shorts, a dark T-shirt and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jason Hensey at Jason.Hensey@portlandoregon.gov.

Buns on the Run is one of the original participants of the Hollywood Farmers Market and the trailer is important to their business operations, according to Portland police.

