19-year-old SE Portland shooting victim dies at hospital

A 19-year-old shooting victim has died at the hospital and the case is now a homicide investigation.

Officers patrolling in the area of Southeast 137th and Powell Boulevard responded to the Shalamar Apartments at 3:24 p.m. Sunday after hearing multiple gunshots.

Police located one victim, identified Monday as Anthony Jackson Jr., 19. Medical assistance was provided to the victim who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Jackson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Portland police reported Tuesday that he had died.

Police said they are investigating this as a homicide and no arrests have been made. No suspect information is available.

This is the 20th homicide of 2015 in the city of Portland, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Sponhauer at 503-823-0416 or email mark.sponhauer@portlandoregon.gov.

