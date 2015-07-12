Under Armour, Portland Parks & Recreation team up for park enhancements

Athletic apparel company Under Armour is teaming up with Portland Parks & Recreation on plans to enhance athletic facilities in the city.

PP&R announced the partnership on Friday.

Though project details are still being finalized, enhancements are expected to take place at east Portland's Lents Park and Duniway Park in southwest Portland.

"Great neighborhood parks are part of what makes Portland such a fantastic place," said Portland Mayor Charlie Hales. "And the participation of Under Armour, with its philanthropic contributions, fits perfectly with the values of our community. We’re excited about working with this great company now and in the future."

WIN is Under Armour’s charitable initiative to empower youth and athletes by providing greater access to sports.

By improving public parks, Under Armour hopes to expand more sporting opportunities for inner city youth and foster a stronger sense of community through recreation, according to a Portland Parks & Recreation release.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.