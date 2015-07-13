Brave actions of a game store owner stopped a suspected thief in his tracks

Matthew Micetic, owner of Red Castle Games in Southeast Portland, jumped to action Saturday night after a suspected thief left his store with a product.

Micetic was working the night shift when he noticed a customer acting suspicious.

"He was getting ready to leave, we always do a parting greet, let people know have a nice evening, he got sort of odd," Micetic described. "He walked out and was right in front of the window, and I could see in back of his shirt was like a big square sticking out of his shirt and it was obvious that's a product."

Before the suspect could get away, Micetic said he darted out the door and turned in the suspect's direction when he saw the man tucking the products back in his shirt.

"I ran and caught up to him and grabbed the product and tried to detain him for a bit," he explained, saying the suspected thief tried bargaining. "'I'll give you $40 if you forget about the whole thing,' and I was like no it's not about that, it's you stole, there's a consequence," Micetic remembered.

While Micetic called 911 and waited for police to arrive, another customer helped out. 52-year-old John Utlser was arrested at the scene.

Micetic said he does not encourage his employees running after suspected thieves, but he said the store loses a lot of money from shoplifters, and he's happy to have one more product back in his store.

