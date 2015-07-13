Neighbors shocked after ice cream man arrested for DUII in his truck

Washington County Deputies arrested an ice cream man Friday, claiming he was driving drunk while making his rounds in a Cornelius neighborhood.

Troy Woodson has seven girls who love their ice cream. He was stunned to find out their ice cream man was arrested for driving drunk.

“Everybody trusts the ice cream man because the ice cream man is there to sell you ice cream,” he said. “If he's done it this time, how many times has it done it before in other neighborhoods? It's unsafe.”

A driver in Cornelius called 911 after they saw the ice cream truck drive into incoming traffic and then hit the curb, not once but twice.

Cops caught up with the 1994 Plymouth Voyager near North Barlow and 29h Avenue. It was covered in ice cream decals and playing music.

Alfonso Antunez, who saw the arrest, said he had seen the van in the area.

“I'm actually surprised because that guy is here every day selling ice cream,” he said. “I was buying ice cream and this cop pulled up quick. He scared me.”

Neighbors were initially confused, unaware of why officers were there. But, it didn't take long to figure out what was going on.

“I didn't even know he was drunk. I thought the cop was going to buy an ice cream,” Antunez said. “He pulled the guy over, got him off his van and just started doing those tests on him.”

Officers claimed the driver, Noe Andrade Silva, was driving the ice cream truck drunk arrested him.

“I could see the field sobriety test going on and he was failing miserably,” Woodson explained. “I don't feel comfortable knowing that there's a drunk man driving around in my neighborhood drunk selling ice cream to my kids. It's sickening, it's very, very disturbing and frankly I don't want to have my kids out there unsupervised knowing that there's a man like that out there.”

Silva was booked into the Washington County jail and now faces DUII charges.

