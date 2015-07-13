PPB investigating early morning shooting near Peninsula Park

Portland Police Bureau officers are investigating reports of several gun shots being fired at a car in North Portland Monday morning.

The shooting happened at North Albina Avenue and North Ainsworth Street, right by Peninsula Park.

Investigators have been focusing around a silver Honda. There were several marked pieces of evidence on the road as well.

Officers said around 6:30 Monday morning someone fired several times at the vehicle, though they said no one was in the car. Witnesses told police that an African-American man, about 25-years-old with a thin build, fired the gun shots and then took off in a grayish smaller car.

No one was injured by the shooting. PPB officials said the Gang Enforcement Team is also assisting in the case, but said they aren't sure if this is a gang shooting.

There is no word on how long police be on scene, but North Albina between North Ainsowrth and Holman is closed while they investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch with them using the TIPS Hotline at 503-823-help (4357).

