Deputies: Driver used cocaine, pot, alcohol in deadly Linn Co. crash

A 20-year-old driver is suspected of using cocaine, marijuana and being over twice the legal limit for alcohol when he drove off the road in a rollover crash that killed a passenger, according to deputies.

Linn County deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash on Peoria Road just south of Nixon Drive near Harrisburg at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of a 1993 Toyota Previa minivan, identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Norman, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and drove off the east side of the road, rolling the minivan several times.

One passenger, 19-year-old Zachary Triplett of Harrisburg, was thrown 50 feet from the vehicle, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other 18-year-old passengers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Norman was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said Triplett was the only person in the minivan not wearing a seat belt.

Deputies said speed, alcohol and drugs are likely contributing factors to the crash.

"There was evidence to show that Norman was over twice the legal limit of alcohol and had also used cocaine and marijuana," according to a Linn County Sheriff's Office release.

Norman was released from the hospital and booked in the Linn County Jail on charges of DUII, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Detective Jeff Schrader at 541-967-3950.

