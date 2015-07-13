Police: Man upset over neighborhood fireworks fires gun at ground

A man upset about a group of people setting off fireworks in his neighborhood a week after the Fourth of July pointed a gun at the group and then fired a shot into the ground, according to Gresham police.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Northeast Hacienda Lane at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses said Robert Montgomery, 68, confronted a group of people lighting fireworks. Police said he was angry because the noise was upsetting his dogs.

When the group refused to stop lighting the fireworks, police said Montgomery went into his home and came back out with a handgun.

Witnesses said Montgomery pointed the gun toward several people, but no one specifically, and then fired one round into his own lawn before going back inside.

Police said he was arrested without incident when officers arrived at the scene.

He was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm and six counts each of menacing, pointing a firearm at another and reckless endangering.

