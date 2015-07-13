Man in Clark Co. Jail identified as suspect in Milwaukie-area murder case

A man already in jail in Washington has been named a murder suspect in the stabbing death of a man at a Milwaukie-area home.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a death at a home on the 14000 block of Briggs Street the night of June 21.

Alexander Mosbey, 25, who had just been released from jail and had no permanent address, was found dead at the home.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office initially reported Mosbey had "significant indicators that the death was from homicidal violence." On Monday, detectives released additional information about the case.

Investigators said Mosbey was stabbed with a knife. A suspect was identified as 29-year-old Daniel Gillispie of Oregon City.

Detectives said Mosbey and Gillispie were "acquaintances."

A murder warrant was issued for Gillispie last week. He is already in custody at the Clark County Jail in Washington on unrelated burglary charges.

The case has been submitted to the Clackamas County District Attorney and deputies said it is not yet known when Gillispie will be transported back to Oregon.

Detectives said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible.

The investigation has been challenging, the sheriff's office reported, because the house where Mosbey was found dead has "descended into disrepair" with a "large volume" of people living inside and in the yard over the last few years.

Deputies have responded to 12 calls regarding drug complaints, noise complaints and vehicle-related complaints at that location already in 2015. There were nine calls made to law enforcement about that house in 2014 and prior years saw similar requests for response, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

