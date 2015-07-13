PPB responds to shots fired call near North Clarendon

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a shots fired call in North Portland Monday morning, closing down parts of North Clarendon Avenue.

North Precinct officer responded to a home in 9800 block of North Clarendon just before 9:00 a.m. after a caller said they heard several gunshots inside the residence, and heard music blaring from inside all morning. The caller also noted that resident of the home had a history of mental health issues.

Officers surrounded the home, and brought on additional support from the PPB Behavioral Health Unit, as well as Cascadia Healthcare’s Project Respond emergency crisis team.

The 44-year-old male resident of the home came outside on his own and was taken into custody before being taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The resident told officers to location of several firearms in the house, which were taken into evidence.

Officers closed North Clarendon from Fessenden to Columbia Boulevard during the incident, but opened access back by 10:00 a.m.

The PPB advised that Multnomah County offers a 24-hour Mental Health Call Center, available at 503-988-4888.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.