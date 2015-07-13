Police: Dundee meat processing business destroyed 10,000 pounds of meat

The owners of a longstanding meat processing business are facing criminal charges for destroying more than 10,000 pounds of meat from customers, according to police.

Jeffry Payne, 59, and Sharon Payne, 56, have operated Riteway Meat Co. in Dundee for more than 20 years. Investigators said they experienced significant financial difficulties in 2012, but stayed in business.

In 2014, however, they continued to receive meat from customers for processing even though they knew they could not store or safely process the meat, according to the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office.

In February 2015, FOX 12 reported that Newberg-Dundee police had received multiple reports from customers who dropped off wild game or livestock, but were then unable to reach the owners to get their meat.

"It's a theft of the meat. It's not the money in hand. It's the meat. Where is it? It's got to be somewhere," customer Ted Juarez told FOX 12 in February.

In an email to Fox 12 at that time, Sharon Payne wrote “We have had some recent issues and are currently working to resolve them.”



On Friday, police cited the Paynes for six counts each of second-degree criminal mischief. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

Police said the six charges specifically relate to six different victims and the destruction of more than 10,000 pounds of meat carcasses given to the Paynes for processing in November and December 2014.

