Neighbors heard argument before deadly NE Portland trailer park shooting

An argument turned deadly in a northeast Portland trailer park over the weekend, according to police.

Police said Brandon Kaufman, 35, was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors tell FOX 12 he was engaged to be married soon.

Police have not yet released the motive behind this shooting, but believe it all began over some type of argument. It's not known what the two were allegedly arguing over.

“I could hear people arguing and then the pop and then somebody said to call 911,” said neighbor Alfredo Sevilla. “I got dressed and came outside and saw people running all over the place saying, ‘he’s dead, he’s dead,’ and then there were two ladies hugging each other, it was very tragic.”

Police said they were already in the area off of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Killingsworth when they heard the gunshot, and saw someone running.

Investigators said they were able to detain that person, and they believe he was connected to the shooting.

Neighbors said the victim and his fiancee were new to the trailer park and they didn’t know much about them, but they feel for his loved ones left behind.

“It’s very tragic, it’s emotional, we couldn’t sleep all night,” said Sevilla.

Detectives said the suspect was taken to the hospital and is still receiving treatment for a suspected drug overdose. They have not yet identified him.

Police said he will be taken into custody when medically stable.

