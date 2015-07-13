Police: 84-year-old man attacked outside home; suspect referenced the devil

An 84-year-old man is recovering after being attacked outside his home, but the attacker's words continue to be haunting.

He said, "I told you were the devil three times now, and now I'm going to kill you," according to court documents.

Milton Webb wasn’t seriously hurt, only suffering from some bruises and scratches. He was attacked when he was on the phone with

a 911 dispatcher.

Police said the attack happened last week shortly after he got home from breakfast. That’s when he said he saw 35-year-old David Ryel outside his garage.

When Webb asked him what he was doing, he said he didn’t know.

After he walked away, Webb went inside his home only to hear loud noises a short time later.



"I heard somebody yelling very loud," he said. "I went out to the back and came around I didn’t see anything, then there he was laying."



After running back inside to call 911, Webb came back out to check on Ryel. That’s when Vancouver Police said Ryel started attacking him. While he wasn’t seriously hurt, Webb still remembers what the suspect said as he stood over him.

“When he was looking at me he said, 'you devil you, I called you three times and you didn’t answer me.' I don’t know what that was about, I don’t know what the devil part was about either,” said Webb.



The suspect, Ryel, is charged with second-degree assault, and will be back in court later this month.

