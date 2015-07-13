Four people hurt, two hospitalized in SE Portland apartment fire

A two-alarm fire injured four people in southeast Portland on Monday, sending two of them to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the Hidden Court Apartments on the 2300 block of Southeast 121st Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Due to the heavy fire showing from the front of the building and a high rescue profile, it was upgraded to a second alarm.

“In the beginning it was smoke and then the alarm system went off,” apartment renter Avdulkareem Al Janabi said.

An American flag still waves outside the Al Janabi family’s apartment. It is all that is left.

“Same as a queen, very big. It’s like a queen’s dress,” Rawan Al Janabi said.

She’s talking about her perfect wedding dress. In just two short weeks, Rawan is getting married. Her $2,500 dress, along with all of the family’s possessions and valuables, were consumed by today’s fire.

It started around 4:30 PM Monday. Renters had little time to get out. The fire destroyed five apartments and damaged others.

“All we could do is get our dog and grab my wallet and out we went,” neighbor Kathreen Imperatrite said.

Firefighters rescued one man from a ground-floor apartment. Another person jumped from a second-floor apartment to escape the fire.

Four people were treated at the scene and two of them were taken to the hospital. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

The Al Janabi family moved from Iraq to the United States a year ago. They just got their green cards last week. Those burned in the fire too.

“I feel so bad for the people and everybody else around that got hurt with this,” Avdulkareen said. “There’s a lot of memories and pictures and everything in my apartment as well.”

Rawan says she is thankful her family is okay, but losing everything is hard, especially her wedding dress, symbolizing her new beginning in America.

“Being from Iraq, there it’s sad, here it’s sad. Where do we go?” she said.

The Al Janabi family is staying with a friend tonight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

