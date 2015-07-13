Police: Hostage situation in SE Portland ends with surrender, arrest

Portland police said a man peacefully surrendered to officers after a hostage situation in southeast Portland on Monday night.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Southeast Springwater Drive at 5:11 p.m. on a report that a woman was being held at gunpoint.

The Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to the scene.

According to police, negotiators were able to get in contact with the victim. They were eventually able to talk to the suspect, and said he eventually surrendered to officers.

The situation lasted for hours.

When officers checked the home, they located the victim and three children who were safe inside.

Domestic Violence Reduction Unit investigators arrested 38-year-old Kevin Millage on charges of coercion, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police initially said a gun was seized as evidence from the home, but later issued a correction stating investigators did not recover a firearm.

