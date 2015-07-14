Firefighters respond to grass pile fire in North Plains

Firefighters were on the scene of a grass pile on fire near the intersection of Northwest Jackson School Road and Northwest Mason Hill Road Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the entire pile was on fire when they arrived around 2:30 a.m.

Crews from Washington County Fire District 2, Banks and Hillsboro fire departments spent about two hours trying to put out the fire, but later decided to let it burn.

There is no water supply near the site of the fire, so crews had to bring in water tenders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.