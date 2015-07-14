Suspect arrested after chase involving stolen pickup - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect arrested after chase involving stolen pickup

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

A man was arrested on a felony warrant after deputies said he led them on a chase in a stolen pickup truck.

Washington County deputies said they began chasing the truck, which was reported stolen in Cornelius, east on Highway 26 around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

The driver exited the highway at Glencoe Road and deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to slow the pickup down.

When the driver attempted to make a u-turn, the truck ended up in a ditch near Northwest Zion Church Road and Northwest Kerkman Road.

Deputies arrested the driver, Andrian Cruz, on an outstanding warrant.

