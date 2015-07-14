Firefighters: Cigarette caused SE Portland apartment fire that sent two people to hospital

Speaking from his hospital bed, Richard Haley said he is alive because of the quick actions of two Portland firefighters.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Richard Haley said he is alive because of the quick actions of two Portland firefighters.

A fire that injured several people at a southeast Portland apartment building Monday afternoon was caused by "improperly discarded smoking material," firefighters said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the Hidden Court Apartments on the 2300 block of Southeast 121st Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Monday and upgraded the fire to a second alarm, due to the amount of fire in the building.

READ MORE: Four people hurt, two hospitalized in SE Portland apartment fire

By the time firefighters got the flames under control, the fire had destroyed five apartments and damaged several others.

"It was intense," said Chelsea DeHart, who helped one of her neighbors get to safety. "I still get a little shaky thinking about it, because it just was just so close to so many people being injured."

Portland firefighters Andrew French and Bryan Wells rescued one man from a ground-floor apartment and another person jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire.

"He had a feeding tube on so we had to disconnect that," said French. "My partner got under his armpits. I got under his legs. We hauled him out."

Four people were treated at the scene and two were taken to the hospital with serious injures. The man who was rescued from his apartment is doing better today, hospital staff said.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.