Lane County rollover accident leaves one dead, five injured

A Cottage Grove woman is dead and three others are injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lane County Monday night.

According to reports from the Oregon State Police, Kyle Bond, 25, of Eugene was driving on Row River Road in a 1985 GMC pickup with two passengers in the cab and three more riding in the bed of the truck.

The report stated that Bond drove off of the road, then swerved to get back on the pavement, losing control of the truck and colliding with a concrete barrier, rolling and throwing the victims from the vehicle.

One victim was declared dead at the site of the accident by emergency responders. Three other passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment while a 16-year-old boy in the truck was not injured.

Bond is in custody and faces charges of Manslaughter, Assault, Reckless Endangering and DUII.

