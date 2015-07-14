Police: Man wearing bulletproof vest had gun, cocaine, meth, heroin in car

A man wearing a bulletproof vest had a gun, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop in northeast Portland, according to police.

Gang Enforcement Team officers stopped a 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Going Street at 7:53 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Billy Ballastressi, was arrested on charges including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor and possession of heroin, meth and cocaine, as well as manufacturing and delivery of cocaine.

Police said the Tactical Operations Division is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence citywide.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the city of Portland is encouraged to contact police at 503-823-4106.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous.

