Neighbors concerned about swastika graffiti in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County deputies are trying to find whoever spray-painted a swastika and other graffiti in Battle Ground.

The vandalism occurred in a rural area at the intersection of 209th Street and Northeast 227th Avenue.

Neighbors noticed a swastika painted on a utility box and the initials 'W.P.' painted on a fence nearby.

Someone then covered the graffiti with anti-hate messages and a heart.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said she was scared when she spotted the graffiti.

"I just saw what I thought was a Nazi symbol and a big 'W.P.' on the fence and I was freaked out. I think tagging someone else's property is unacceptable in any instance; it was just scary to see the symbols too," the neighbor said.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

