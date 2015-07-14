Oregon woman accused of murder-for-hire plot against ex-husband

Police arrested an Oregon woman accused of hiring a felon to kill her ex-husband in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

A U.S. criminal complaint filed in Eugene last week says the man decided to instead warn the ex-husband, who then alerted authorities.

Pamela Jean Gygi of Westlake was charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire. She's being held at the Lane County Jail in Eugene.

FBI Special Agent Timothy Suttles says in an affidavit that the would-be killer said he was paid $600 and promised a residence in California and the title to a 2005 Dodge Stratus.

Gygi's attorney, Bryan Lessley, is not available for comment this week.

