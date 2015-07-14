Children find unexploded ordnance in Portland park

The Portland Police Bureau was called to a home on Southeast 16th Avenue Tuesday, after a report of children finding an unexploded military explosive while playing at the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge.

The children carried it back to the home.

Charlie Roberts, 14, says he and his friends were taking a short cut through the area, when they stumbled across that device.

It was on a closed off trail and around a switch back in the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge.

"I think someone left it there, I've been down there a lot, and it wasn't buried or anything, it was just lying there," said Charlie Roberts.

Roberts says he could tell right away it was some type of old explosive.

"It was rusty and stuff, but it still had the cap on the front and everything. It looked semi intact, like it it was not fired or anything," said Roberts.

At first, he thought it would make a good photo.

"I was thinking, this is going to look cool on my Instagram," said Roberts.

But then, it started to sink in, that it could be dangerous. So, Roberts says he alerted a park employee about it, and called his Dad.

Roberts and his friends ultimately decided they better get it out of the park, so they brought it home.

"I don't know, we were handling it and everything," said Roberts. "I just wasn't that afraid."

Roberts family called police, who came out to the neighborhood right away, along with support from the Metropolitan Explosives Disposal Unit and the Oregon Air National Guard Explosives Ordnance Disposal.

Officers evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Bomb techs said the 12 inch device was very old, but potentially still dangerous.

"I do realize now, that I should have been more cautious, especially if regular police didn’t want to touch it," said Roberts.

Officers said ordnance had been found like this in the past, with device being found after being previously buried or submerged. They advised anyone that finds such a device to not touch or disturb the items, but to instead immediately call 911.

