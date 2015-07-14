Organizers planning for 2015 Portland Brain Tumor Walk

The Portland Chapter of the National Brain Tumor Society is preparing for their 10th annual Brain Tumor Walk, happening this year on Saturday, August 1 at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The 5K walk kicks off with registration at 8:00 a.m. followed by the actual event and activities going from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Fox 12’s Pete Ferryman will be the emcee of the event, which hopes to raise $110,000 this year.

The money earned from the event goes toward advancing research and public policy for new treatments in hopes of finding a cure for brain tumors.

To learn more about the event, register to participate of donate to a participant, go to BrainTumor.org. You can also follow the Portland group on Facebook.