Portland man sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal meth case

A Portland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted on a federal methamphetamine charge.

Tyson Fortner, 36, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland, the U.S. Department of Justice reported Tuesday.

He was convicted for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Fortner was arrested in July 2013. The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force received information from a confidential informant in June 2013 that Fortner was a meth dealer operating in the Portland area.

Surveillance teams set up near his home and a traffic stop was conducted when he drove away. Police said he was found to be driving without a license.

A subsequent search of the car found 89 grams of meth, 38 grams of heroin, a digital scale and $8,100 in cash, according to the Department of Justice.

When the officers searched the suspect they found a drug record ledger and $655 in cash.

A search of Fortner's home turned up an additional 572 grams of meth, 123 grams of heroin, 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 14 grams of cocaine, a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, a .45 caliber Colt handgun, brass knuckles and $49,850 in cash.

The investigation revealed that the defendant had the drugs with the intent to distribute them and that over the previous eight months he had "conservatively" distributed at least 84 kilograms of meth and 567 grams of heroin, according to a DOJ release.

The defendant was arrested and indicted on federal charges on July 9, 2013.

"Methamphetamine has been identified as the region's most serious drug threat, and heroin is a close second," stated Acting U.S. Attorney Billy Williams. "Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to prosecute these significant drug dealers who are spreading destruction throughout the community for their own personal profit."

RELATED:

Slideshow: Evidence photos from local law enforcement

Mug shots: People in the news for the wrong reasons

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.