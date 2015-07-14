Portland Japanese Garden raising money to expand, make improvements

One of Portland's favorite sight-seeing spots is launching a campaign to raise money to expand.

On Tuesday, the Portland Japanese Garden announced plans to expand the grounds,

The Garden launched a Cultural Crossing capital campaign to raise $33.5 million is order to accommodate the increase of visitors and to enrich the knowledge of Japanese garden arts and culture worldwide.

The plans include an additional 3.4 acres and there will be a new a Cultural Village designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

The Japanese Garden plans to use the money raised to make improvements to the entrance, add a tea cafe, new village house and seven new landscaped areas.

When the Garden was first built in 1963, 30,000 people came to visit. Last year, more than 300,000 people came to see the Garden.

So far, the Garden has raised 60 percent of the $33.5 million needed for the expansion.

For more information about the Cultural Crossing capital campaign, visit culturalcrossing.com.

