Dozens of sex toys found thrown over power lines in Portland

City workers are attempting to clean up a most unusual issue discovered in Portland: Sex toys thrown onto power lines.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reports crews took down about 50 of the erotic items attached to string on Tuesday, but more were still spotted hanging from utility lines in north Portland.

It's not clear who is responsible, but photos of the sex toys strewn across the lines have been spreading recently on social media and in publications across the country.

