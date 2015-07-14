Bureau of Transportation reaches 100 miles of street maintenance goal

Mayor Charlie Hales challenged the Portland Bureau of Transportation to complete 100 miles of road repairs in one year.

On Tuesday, PBOT announced they reached that goal and more.

PBOT said in the last fiscal year they've completed 56 miles of grinding and paving, 46 miles of fog sealing, and 3 miles of base repair.

In the next fiscal year, PBOT said they're introducing a new technique to seal cracks in roads.

"Cracks in the pavement are really one of the worst things for our roadway because that's how water gets in and starts seeping into the base and when water gets into the base it starts eroding the condition," said Portland Transportation Director, Leah Treat.

PBOT said 'crack sealing' will be performed on roads that are already in good condition and this will keep them that way for the next 5 to 7 years.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.