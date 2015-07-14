Field of Dreams music festival postponed after permit denied - KPTV - FOX 12

Field of Dreams music festival postponed after permit denied

Posted: Updated:
Columbia County, OR (KPTV) -

A controversial weekend music festival has been postponed after Columbia County denies permit.

IRS Productions said in a release they will not host the Field of Dreams event that was set to take place July 17 - July 19.

The postponing of the festival comes after the Columbia County commission unanimously decided to deny a permit last week. 

Last week, neighbors of the property where the event was going to be held fought to keep it from happening. Even the sheriff and fire chief had concerns about safety in the dry grass field.

IRS Productions said the event is being moved and is expected to be rescheduled to take place in 60 to 90 days. 

Details about the rescheduled Field of Dreams event will be posted to http://facebook.com/fieldofdreams.nw.

All tickets sold to date will be honored at the feature event later this summer and may be used as admission for special events. Questions regarding refunds can be sent to irsfieldofdreams@gmail.com with a subject of REFUND.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.