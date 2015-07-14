Field of Dreams music festival postponed after permit denied

A controversial weekend music festival has been postponed after Columbia County denies permit.

IRS Productions said in a release they will not host the Field of Dreams event that was set to take place July 17 - July 19.

The postponing of the festival comes after the Columbia County commission unanimously decided to deny a permit last week.

Last week, neighbors of the property where the event was going to be held fought to keep it from happening. Even the sheriff and fire chief had concerns about safety in the dry grass field.

IRS Productions said the event is being moved and is expected to be rescheduled to take place in 60 to 90 days.

Details about the rescheduled Field of Dreams event will be posted to http://facebook.com/fieldofdreams.nw.

All tickets sold to date will be honored at the feature event later this summer and may be used as admission for special events. Questions regarding refunds can be sent to irsfieldofdreams@gmail.com with a subject of REFUND.

