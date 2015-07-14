Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Habitat for Huma - KPTV - FOX 12

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Thousands of dollars worth of power tools were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity equipment trailer at a Vancouver construction site.

According to the organization, construction staff discovered the trailer had been broken into Saturday morning.  The burglar had broken open the air vent on top of the trailer and wiggled through a narrow opening to access the tools.

Josh Townsley, Executive Director of Evergreen Habitat for Humanity, said the crime is disappointing.

“I’ve been racking my head all day. Why would somebody steal from Habitat for Humanity?  We’re a well-known organization, people respect what we do, and they still target us.  I don’t understand it.”

The non-profit organization works with low-income families to improve their living conditions, building safe, affordable homes which are sold at no profit with a zero percent interest rate mortgage.

The organization will be attempting to replace the stolen tools over the coming weeks.

