Man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for January shooting in Oak Grove

A Portland man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for an Oak Grove shooting that happened in January.

Zachary Hughes, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday. He was found guilty on assault 1, unlawful use of a weapon, obliterating or altering ID number on firearms, attempt to elude and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies responded to Southeast 20th and Park Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County at 1 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Scott Firkus, 44, had been shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He survived the shooting.

On Feb. 25, deputies arrested Hughes on charges including attempted murder and assault. Hughes was already in custody in Washington County for a probation violation, according to deputies.

Investigators did not immediately release details about what led them to Hughes in this case.

After serving 12 1/2 years, Hughes will become eligible for prison time reduction programs.

