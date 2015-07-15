Marion Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with 28-year-old cold case

Marion County Sheriff's Office, Cold Case Squad, is asking for the public's help identifying a man, whose body was found near Horseshoe Lake in 1986.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner said the death was a homicide.

The body was found by a fishermen in the area of Horseshoe Lake, near St. Paul on October 25, 1986.

The victim is a Hispanic male, believed to have been 20 to 30 years old, about 5'4" with a slender to medium build.

Marion Co. Sheriff's Office said the victim possessed a number of distinctive tattoos. The tattoos where of a lady's head with a teardrop under her eye; a large butterfly; a lady's head wearing a sombrero; a scorpion under initials which appear to be "R.M.F." or "H.M.F." and the name "Felix" in stylized script.

Investigators think that the victim may have lived and worked in the greater Woodburn - St. Paul area.

Anyone who believes that they might have information about this investigation should contact the Marion Co. Sheriff's Office, Cold Case Squad at (503) 540-8006 or Detective Mike Myers at (503) 540-8096 or mmyers@co.marion.or.us.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.