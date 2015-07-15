After a year of building medical marijuana dispensary, owners still waiting to open

The city of Scappoose might be small, but there's nothing small about the fight owners of a medical marijuana dispensary is putting up with the city, when it comes to opening their doors for customers.

Gary Reynolds and Jay Bates are the owners of Sweet Relief. They already have a shop in Astoria, but their store in Scappoose is still waiting to open its doors.

The duo started construction about a year ago after they picked up a business license for the new store, but was blindsided once they turned it in for approval.

"When we finished and got our state license we go to the city for a business license and they tell us no," co-owner Gary Reynolds said.

Even after marijuana became legal in Oregon, Scappoose city code required all businesses to comply with federal law.

"I got this business license and by talking to them, I felt this was a go," Gary continued.

Reynolds and Bates met with city council members early July and asked them to pass an ordinance that could change the code and allow them to operate, but in a 3-to-3 vote, the request was denied.

"Its very frustrating because on that good faith notice that they'll give us the license after we go thru hoops in compliance, and then they say no.. well why?", said co-owner Jay Bates.

"If I've got to choose between driving from 6th Street, less than a mile from here, or I've got to drive 20 miles into Portland, or 50, 60 miles into the coast its a big deal," said one of their supporters. "We're just trying to wait for the rules and the regulations so we can continue doing this because I think we're bringing a very professional establishment to this industry."

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.