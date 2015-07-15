Woman who lost wedding dress in fire receives help from local bridal shop

A family who lost everything in a Portland apartment fire has something to smile about thanks to a Clackamas bridal store.



Monday, four people were hurt in a fire at the Hidden Court Apartments. Two were sent to the hospital, including a man on a feeding tube and a man that tried to jump from a second story window.



Fire investigators said the fire was caused by an improperly disposed cigarette.



Rawan Al Janabi's family apartment was one of the units destroyed.



“Yesterday more cry. (We had) no house. Yesterday, (we) slept in a car,” she said.



Inside the apartment was her $2,500 wedding dress. Her wedding is in just two weeks.



Suzanne Young owns Emporio Bridal and Formal at Clackamas Town Center. She saw our story last night.



“One of the specialties that we do is last minute brides. So, when I saw the issues and that her wedding is two weeks away, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I could help her,’” she said.



Tonight, with the help of Facebook and some phone calls, we got Suzanne and Rawan together.



The search for her second perfect dress was on.



We promised Rawan that we wouldn’t show the dress she picked. We will keep that a secret for her wedding day. But, we can tell you it was the first one she tried on.



Young donated the dress and alterations for Rawan. For the first time since the fire, she’s smiling again.



“(I’m) very happy. Because no change time (of the wedding). It's good,” Rawan said.



“This is what it's all about. Love and kindness still exists in the world,” Young said.



In all, 29 people are out of their homes tonight. The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.