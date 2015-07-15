Vancouver teacher arrested on child porn charges

A teacher at Gaiser Middle School is in federal custody on child pornography charges.

Police arrested Jay Michaud, 62, on Monday, and he appeared in federal court in Seattle to face charges.

Michaud was listed as a special education teacher at Gaiser Middle School in Vancouver.

According to court documents, Michaud first signed on to an unidentified, hidden website in October 2014 under the username 'Pewter,' and viewed numerous threads containing child pornography.

Federal agents obtained a search warrant for Michaud's Vancouver home and confiscated a thumb drive that allegedly contained multiple images of child porn.

Due to the nature of the charges, the government filed a motion to keep Michaud in federal custody until his trial begins.

