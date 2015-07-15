Crews searching for missing plane in Whatcom County

Search and rescue crews were searching Whatcom County Wednesday for a private plane that went missing en route to Orcas Island.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the plane left Minnesota with two people on board and never arrived at Orcas Island Saturday, as planned.

Family members didn't notify officials about the overdue plane until Tuesday night.

Transportation officials said the search for the plane was not connected to another plane that crashed in Washington over the weekend.

A 16-year-old girl who survived that crash has been released from the hospital.

Search crews have since located the wreckage of that plane and hope to reach it soon.

