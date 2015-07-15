Hazel Dell triple shooting victims identified as married couple, mother-in-law

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people found dead inside a Hazel Dell home Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Robert Diaz Gutierrez, 42, and Elizabeth Orozco, 40, were married and lived at the home in the 2600 block of Northeast 98th Street.

Adela Ruiz-Gonzales, 66, was Orozco's mother, who was visiting from Mexico.

A woman who was at the home at the time of the shooting called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and told dispatchers a man had shot and killed two people and them himself.

Deputies said the incident began as some sort of domestic argument earlier in the day, which ultimately led to the murder-suicide.

Deputies said the shooting happened in a house full of people, including three children, who were not injured.

