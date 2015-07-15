Investigators call fire that burned in Forest Park 'suspicious'

The view of the fire from AIR 12

The view of the fire from the FOX 12 Skyline camera

Investigators are calling a fire in Forest Park "suspicious" after receiving reports of someone running away from the scene.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the Portland park at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Portland Fire and Rescue spokesman said several trees were on fire near the Macleay and Cumberland trails.

The fire was initially burning in an area of about 40 feet by 20 feet, containing mostly grass and logs, and grew to 100 feet by 50 feet. Firefighters were using hand tools and carrying hoses up the trail to fight the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was moving slowly, thanks in part due to calm conditions, and no homes or buildings were threatened.

By 11:50 a.m., firefighters said the fire was 100 percent contained.

Investigators are seeking tips from the public to identify a possible suspect in this case.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.