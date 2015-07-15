Shots fired investigation leads to arrests for probation violations, warrant

A shots fired investigation led police to arrest two teens for probation violations and a 22-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near North Albina Avenue and Ainsworth Street at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found evidence of gunfire, but no shooting victims.

Gang Enforcement Team officers responded to conduct an investigation. A search warrant was then served later Tuesday at a home in the 8700 block of North Tyndall Avenue.

During the search, three handguns were seized as evidence and one vehicle was towed from the scene.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested for violating their probation, police said. They were booked at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

Kourtney Henry, 22, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft.

Police said there have been no charges filed in connection to the shots fired investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius, 503-823-2081 or jeffrey.pontius@portlandoregon.gov.

