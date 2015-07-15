Firefighters battle grass fire on Government Island; campers eva - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters battle grass fire on Government Island; campers evacuated

ODOT image of smoke from Government Island grass fire. ODOT image of smoke from Government Island grass fire.
Firefighters battled a grass fire on Government Island, just west of the I-205 Bridge, on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at around 1:30 p.m.

By 2 p.m., firefighters said the fire was roughly a half mile long, but not very deep.

Some campers on the island were evacuated by fire boat personnel. There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

