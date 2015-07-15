NE Portland murder suspect in jail after suspected drug overdose

A murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a northeast Portland trailer park is now in jail after receiving treatment for a suspected drug overdose.

Officers were in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Killingsworth Street at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire and saw a person running away.

Police caught the man, identified as 42-year-old Wayne Woodruff, and detained him.

Officers learned of a shooting in a mobile home nearby and located the victim, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Kaufman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said Kaufman and his fiancee were new to the trailer park and were set to be married soon.

Investigators said there was an argument between the two men prior to the shooting, but no other details were released.

Woodruff required medical attention for a suspected drug overdose and remained in the hospital until Wednesday. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Woodruff is set to be arraigned in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

