Police: K-9 sniffs out 5 pounds meth, 1 pound heroin in Portland traffic stop

Meth, heroin and gun seized during traffic stop in SE Portland (Photo: PPB)

A Portland Police Bureau K-9 sniffed out $300,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop near Interstate 205, according to police.

Drugs and Vice Division officers conducted the stop at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast Stark Street near the highway.

Police said the suspects provided consent to search the vehicle.

K-9 Lola was used to search the car. The police dog found five pounds of meth and one pound of heroin in a backpack in the trunk of the car, according to investigators.

Police said a handgun was also found in the backpack.

Three people in the car were arrested and booked in the Multnomah County Jail.

Robert Flores, 20, Jovanny Luna, 20 and Jose Olguin, 19, are each facing drug charges.

Police said the estimated street value of the seized drugs is $300,000.

RELATED:

Slideshow: Evidence photos from local law enforcement

Mug shots: People in the news for the wrong reasons

Photos: Top Dogs, local police K-9s

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.