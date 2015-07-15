Marine Patrol personnel, PGE employee team up to battle Timothy Lake campground fire

Two Marine Patrol personnel and a PGE employee a fight small wildfire at Timothy Lake.

Around 1:35 p.m., Marine Service Officer Sarah Roberts and Deputy Rick Hilton were patrolling boat-ramps when someone alerted them about a fire.

The fire was located in an undeveloped campsite near the north arm of Timothy Lake, off Road 4280. The fire was about 40 feet in diameter with flames about a foot high and spreading fast.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Roberts and Hilton asked a PGE employee, Marty Williamson, who is living at a lodge at Timothy Lake during the summer, to help battle the fire. Williamson worked as a former firefighter in Michigan for 16 years.

The trio hooked up a 500-gallon water tank to a PGE truck and drove the truck to the fire. They began to fight the fire themselves using a hose and shovel.

"If we hadn't gotten there, that fire was probably going to go," said MSO Roberts. "You could see the smoke from the southern end of the lake, well over a mile away."

The trio fought the fire for about 45 minutes before firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service arrived. The blaze was almost extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but a fire ring was found in the fire site.

