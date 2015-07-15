Airline says PDX in-state pot allowance doesn't fly with FAA

Before flyers bring pot to PDX they may want to check with their airline first.

Earlier this month, the Port of Portland said passengers who plan to board flights that take off and land within Oregon state borders could bring the legal amount of recreational pot through the airport.

Wednesday, though, a representative for Seaport Airlines told Fox 12 they are still not allowing passengers to bring pot on board their planes, even if those flights are operating in state.

That is because airlines operate under FAA rules, and marijuana is still illegal federally.

While PDX has the authority to allow marijuana through security checkpoints it’s up to each airline to decide if they’ll allow pot on board these in-state flights.

A representative from the Port of Portland said they support Seaport Airline’s policy.

They recommend travelers check with their airlines regarding any related policies, even if they’re traveling in state.

Fox 12 reached out to the FAA for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

A spokesman with the Port of Seattle said their policy is that travelers stopped with pot at the SeaTac security checkpoint who are within state law, meaning they’re 21 and over and have less than one ounce of pot, can continue their travels.

Officers usually remind them the laws may be different at their destination.

