Teen uses Make-A-Wish, Amazon Prime Day to give back to others

Amazon Prime Day is one of the internet's biggest days for shopping, but for a local teen it's a chance to make a dream come true.

Jesse Aguilar-Rodriguez, 17, has been in Doernbecher Children's Hospital since February battling leukemia. His wish was to go on a shopping spree for his family and for other kids at Doernbecher.

Since Jesse isn't able to leave the hospital, so Make-A-Wish Oregon brought the shopping spree to him.

Make-A-Wish teamed up with Amazon on the day of their 24-hour sale-a-thon called Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day offers discounts on everything from e-Readers to big screen TV's but Jesse wasn't interested in loading up his cart with stuff for himself.

The first two items Jesse bought were shoes for his parents.

When Amazon heard that Jesse wanted to spend most of the money on toys and gifts for the other kids at Doernbecher, they decided to help out by donating a bunch of toys too.

Jesse said it's been an overwhelming day and he feels extremely thankful for his parents who have been with him everyday at the hospital.

"They sleep inside the hospital with me and it's been almost five months that we've been here and I would like to give them thanks," said Jesse.

Jesse only wanted to give gifts not receive, but when some retailers heard about his wish, he ended up receiving some gifts too.

GameStop gave him a PlayStation 4 and Macy's sent some clothing options for him to try on.

Amazon donated a PlayStation 4 game, headsets and a Kindle to Jesse.

