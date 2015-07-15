Fire burns up Vancouver hillside off SR-14; other fires start nearby

A fire burned up a Vancouver hillside off SR-14 on Wednesday, and as the evening went on at least two other fires started nearby.

The first fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on the 5700 block of Buena Vista Drive.

Air 12 flew over the scene and showed firefighters on the edge of multiple properties spraying water down the hillside.

Firefighters said one home sustained damage as a result of the fire. One firefighter suffered an injury to his hand, but there were no reports of any other injuries in connection to the fire.

By 7 p.m., two more fires were burning about a mile away.

A second fire damaged two homes on SE Hillcrest Drive.

Neighbors looked on from across the street as they watched them go up in flames. Many know the people who live there, and say it's hard for them to stand by and do nothing.

"We all tried to get together as fast as possible, and brought in hoses from any houses that were close," said neighbor Leland Nash. "All of us from every corner up and down the street came out, we're a close neighborhood."

From the moment crews arrived, they were focused on keeping the fire from jumping to other homes. Neighbors also did their part to protect their property, by watering down anything in sight.

"We're just trying to save our house," said neighbor Bill Patten. Patten tells FOX 12 he had a close call with fire already, just this week.

"We had a fire yesterday morning in our yard at 2 am, but fortunately someone woke us up and put it out."

Winds kicked in and carried embers from the fire, across the street, over a nearby house and into a field. Crews scrambled to get water on the flames, before they burned any closer to nearby homes.

Eventually crews got a handle on both fires. and were completely exhausted by the end of it all.

We’re told Portland Fire came in to help battle the fires, and take over for Vancouver crews as they recovered.

There's no word on what caused the fires, and no word on how many people were displaced.

