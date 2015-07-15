City Council agrees to keep Mt. Tabor Reservoirs full after disconnect

The reservoirs on Mount Tabor will stay full, just for looks, once they're disconnected from Portland's water supply.

That's the decision Portland's City Council made on Wednesday.

People who live near Mt. Tabor are happy about the decision. They've been fighting to save the reservoirs, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The debate about disconnecting the Mt. Tabor Reservoirs started in 2006 when federal drinking water laws changed.

The law required Portland to cover all four reservoirs on Mt. Tabor but the city didn't want to.

In 2009, the City Council voted to stop using them. The debate continued over what to do with the reservoirs.

The Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association has been pushing to keep them full with clean water to maintain the park's history. The Neighborhood Association had been working with the Portland Water Bureau to figure out a plan.

On Wednesday, the City Council said yes to their plan.

The City will spend at least $4 million to maintain the reservoirs and possibly another $1.5 million for new lighting.

People with the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association said they are relieved.

"It's always been clear they need to maintained and preserved and taken care of and there has to be water in those reservoirs. If you take the water out they become receptacles to trash and graffiti, and would be an eyesore in the center of a park which is a jewel of the east side of Portland," said John Laursen with Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association.

The City Council voted 4 to 1 in favor. Commissioner Steve Novick was the lone no vote.

The Mt. Tabor Reservoirs will be disconnected from the City's water supply in December.

