Police: Forest Grove man arrested for sexually assaulting neighbor

After a month long investigation into an attack on a woman, Forest Grove detectives have arrested the man allegedly responsible.

On Wednesday, Forest Grove Detectives arrested James Gialloreto, 49, on charges of Rape I, Robbery I, Assault II, Burglary I, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Strangulation.

According to Forest Grove Police, a woman said a masked intruder armed with a knife and hammer entered her home on June 10 and attacked her.

The victim sustained injuries consistent with a violent assault. The victim was treated at a Portland hospital for her injuries.

Police said information provided by the victim and other witnesses identified the suspect as Gialloreto, who was a neighbor to the victim.

Gialloreto is being held at the Washington County Jail. He is due to be arraigned on July 16.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.